Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 7, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The practice of hawking flyers for business should meet its long discussed doom this month.
Village trustees set a public hearing for April 20 on its intentions to write hawking out of the village books. The board may act on the law following the public’s input.
The board intends for hawking, the practice of personally handing commercial leaflets to passers-by, to be replaced by a kiosk currently under construction in Pioneer Park, which will distribute those kinds of materials. The village had enacted a moratorium on hawking over the past year, limiting the practice to two restaurants during the tourist season.
Proponents said hawking is important to off-Main Street businesses, helping lure potential customers to storefronts they might not otherwise see. The two restaurants permitted under the moratorium are both located on Pioneer Street.
April 7, 1973
Residents of the Suncrest Terrace and Morgan Avenue areas are objecting to the idea of high-density development planned for their neighborhood.
They met with City Engineer John Buck last night and discussed the plans submitted to the city by the Rowley-Koenig Development Corporation for a road, site improvements and apartment housing in the Morgan Heights development area.
Rowley-Koenig are asking the city to share the cost of a road and associated storm and sanitary improvements to the area. The cost for the entire project is estimated at more than $400,000.
The area residents object to the proposed $200,000 city share of the cost and have found other faults with the project.
Commented
