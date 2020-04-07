Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 8, 1995
DELHI — After fighting the charges against him for nearly two years, former state police Lt. Patrick F. O’Hara pleaded guilty Friday morning, just three days before his evidence-tampering trial was to start.
O’Hara, 42, admitted at the Delaware County Court House to two of the 18 counts he faced — tampering with physical evidence and perjury. He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. May 19 to one year in Delaware County Jail, according to special prosecutor Nelson E. Roth of Ithaca.
Reached by phone at his Milford home, O’Hara said he could not discuss his case until after sentencing. His attorney, Peter J. Moschetti Jr. of Troy, said O’Hara’s plea did not have to do with tampering with evidence in police investigations but in covering up for his partner’s tampering.
“We were prepared to go to trial,” Moschetti said, adding that the plea offer was not made until this week. “It’s been a very draining two years for everybody.”
50 years ago
April 8, 1970
The construction firm which is building Wilber Park Apartments again came under strong fire from the Common Council last night.
Second Ward Alderman Edward Griffin told aldermen residents of the Draper Street-Gardner Place area may be planning court action against Hartwick Associates.
“I can’t blame them. In fact, I wouldn’t blame them if they sued the city over condition of the streets,” Griffin said.
Aldermen decided to have City Attorney Harold Vrooman try to straighten out problems by conferring with Hartwick Associates’ attorney in Liberty. They want him to outline specifically just what the firm’s responsibilities are.
