Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 8, 1997
DELHI — Delhi Tech has gone the whole nine yards toward athletic equality, with nine men’s sports, nine women’s sports and total compliance with federal Title IX regulations.
The State University College of Technology at Delhi announced Monday it will add one more men’s sport — lacrosse — and two women’s sports — volleyball and softball — to its 1997-98 schedule.
“We’ve got virtually a perfect balance” of men’s and women’s sports, spokesman Joel Smith said.
The balance could be thrown out of whack of the college adopts a sport played exclusively by men’s teams — football. The idea isn’t on the college’s front burner but is being considered.
50 years ago
April 8, 1972
SIDNEY — Construction on the new 30 bed extended care wing at The Hospital, Sidney has been speeded up and hospital officials say they expect steel girders will be going up by mid-April.
George Nuffer, hospital administrator, said the main foundation has been poured and that construction from this point on will be above ground.
A new electrical system, new telephone and cable entrances and new sewer and water lines have been installed to service the hospital.
Nuffer said construction had been about three months behind but during recent weeks they had made up about a month and, weather permitting, they expect to make up more lost time this spring. Delays in preliminary paperwork and the need for numerous drawings to be approved by the architects before being submitted to the contractor were partially responsible for bogging down progress, Nuffer said.
