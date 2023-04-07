Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 8, 1998
FLEISCHMANNS — One moment Charles Pultz stood at a Fleischmanns village board meeting to speak about an issue involving fire trucks, the next moment he was asked to be in the movies.
That’s not the sort of thing a 72-year-old New York State Electric & Gas Corp. retiree who lives in a small upstate New York town expects at a village meeting.
“It was a really fun thing to do,” Pultz said of his work in “Julian Po,” the movie starring Christian Slater that was filmed in Fleischmanns in the summer of 1996. “That was the last of my thoughts, that I’d be in a movie.”
Pultz and dozens of Fleischmanns area residents who were extras in “Julian Po” will make their local big-screen debuts at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The movie will open the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts’ Spring FilmFest ’98 at the Showcase Cinema in Oneonta.
“Julian Po” was released last September but was never screened locally, according to Pamela Cooley, UCCCA’s program director. “It’s a great way to kick off our spring series and highlight local talent,” Cooley said.
The film was only released on 75 screens nationwide, said Joseph Pierson of Cypress Films, who co-produced the movie. “It didn’t do great (business),” Pierson said. “It’s a film that had an appeal to a certain art-house audience.”
The dark comedy focuses on Slater’s title character, a beleaguered bookkeeper who becomes stranded in a small town on his way to a seaside vacation.
