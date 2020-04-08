Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 9, 1970
UNADILLA — Olga Spencer Halsey, 80, a native of Unadilla and one of the drafters of the Social Security Bill, died March 22 at her Washington, D.C. home from strokes following a period of invalidation.
Funeral services were private with local arrangements by the Joyce Funeral Home, Unadilla.
Burial will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla.
Miss Halsey was born in Unadilla. She received her B.A. in 1912 and her M.A. in 1916 from Wellesley College. She also attended the University of Wisconsin and Radcliffe College.
In 1913 Miss Halsey went to the Scandinavian countries to assist Miss Catherine Coman, professor of economics at Wellesley in the study of social security legislation in those countries. While a student of Economics at the London School of Economics, she studied the British National Insurance Act of 1911.
Miss Halsey later worked for the American Association of Labor Legislation, where she did research to support the need for health insurance legislation and worked with the associations’ committee in drafting a bill for compulsory health insurance which was later introduced in the New York legislature.
She assisted in researching the information for the Wisconsin state health insurance bill passed in 1932. This was the first health insurance bill passed in the United States.
In 1933 Miss Halsey was appointed to the staff of the Committee on Economic Security, by President Franklin Roosevelt, to draft a national social security bill. This bill enacted by Congress in 1935 included provisions for compulsory unemployment insurance and old age pensions.
When the Social Security Administration was set up, Miss Halsey was among the first appointees in the Bureau of Unemployment Insurance, later transferred to the Department of Labor.
Miss Halsey spent more than 26 years in various fields of research on the problems of compulsory unemployment insurance. She retired at age 70.
