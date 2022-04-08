Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 9, 1997
ONEONTA — The former owners of a Delaware County pharmaceutical company will open a new firm on River Street in Oneonta.
Graham Development Inc. plans to have about 50 employees within five years. The firm will develop and manufacture tablets, capsules and pills based on its own patents and on technology it will develop, said Barry D. Graham, company president responsible for plant operations.
He and his father, Dean M. Graham, will open the new pharmaceutical research and development firm in the former Highway Equipment Corp. building on River Street in Oneonta, a move pulled together by new public and private partnership aimed at economic development.
Graham Development’s specialty is patents for sealing drugs to protect against tampering.
In 1966, Dean Graham founded D.M. Graham Laboratories, a company that grew from 35 to 200 employees. Last year, Mallinckrodt, an international pharmaceutical company in St. Louis bought the Hobart company, which does business with more than 50 drug manufacturing and marketing firms. In the corporate turnover, Dean Graham was applauded for hiring from the local community. He will be the chairman and chief executive officer of the new company in Oneonta.
Local business officials said Graham Development’s creation of more manufacturing jobs that pay above minimum wage will create wealth in the community in terms of employment and employees willing to serve in civic capacities. City officials are pleased with the projection of new jobs and the addition of a manufacturer that fits into efforts to make Oneonta a niche for medical services and products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.