Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 1, 1995
SIDNEY — A contaminated town of Sidney site on the federal Environmental Protection Agency Superfund list since that late 1980s is finally nearing the point of clean-up.
A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sidney Civic Center to discuss the Sidney landfill, which the EPA recommends be cleaned at a cost of $10.65 million.
The proposed remedy would include excavating and relocating waste and construction of four closure caps and individual chain link fences, according to an EPA report. Contaminated groundwater would also be extracted.
The Sidney landfill, placed on the Superfund’s National Priorities List in March 1989, is one of two contaminated sites on Richardson Hill Road landfill, was placed on the NPL in 1987 and is being investigated separately.
50 years ago
Aug. 1, 1970
The ranks of those supporting formation of an Oneonta Youth Board were joined yesterday by the city’s environmental advisory board when Dr. John G. New, chairman, sent a letter to Mayor James F. Lettis suggesting that the possibility of establishing such a board be further explored by the city fathers.
New explained that while his board was not “directly involved in youth matters,” he felt that a youth board might make his work easier.
He said, “We are trying to link some of the environmental problems to those things the youth are concerned about. Members of our board are concerned about noise created by motorcycles, blaring radios, record players and other sources. We also recognize the seriousness of the drug and alcohol problem. Many of the issues involve youth.”
For that reason, New said, he felt the formation of a youth board might help the city to better communicate with young people and provide a constant vehicle for the transmission of ideas between teenagers and adults.
