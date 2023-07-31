Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 1, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — Each year, many doctors and research scientists at Bassett Healthcare have their work published in scientific journals. In that sense, Sarah Puskarenko’s article, printed in the May 1998 issue of the Journal of School Health, was not unusual.
But in another sense, it’s unique. Puskarenko achieved her feat at age 19.
“It was exciting to me because this took a long time,” Puskarenko said. “I had to go back and re-write it about 2 million times. It feels like it took 10 years, instead of two.”
Puskarenko’s article was about a research project she conducted in 1996 on HIV and AIDS education in rural schools. Puskarenko, who just finished her first year at Herkimer County Community College, began the HIV project in the summer of 1996 as a New York Academy of Sciences Scholar at Bassett.
Aug. 1, 1973
To the delight of all segments of Oneonta government, bids received for a three-tier parking structure during last night’s Common Council meeting were below projected estimates.
The structure was designed by City Engineer John Buck and his assistant Joseph Peck, with an emphasis on maximum space for a minimum cost.
And the effort paid off.
A low bid was submitted by Sarkisian Brothers Inc. of Binghamton for $1,109,651. This bid represents the cheapest three-tier parking structure offered to the city.
Four other bids were submitted ranged up to $1.1 million, while bids for the three-tiered structure went as high as $1.5 million.

