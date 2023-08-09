Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 10, 1998
On Aug. 22, 1996, President Clinton sat in the Rose Garden at the White House and signed a piece of controversial legislation, “The Personal Responsibilities Act of 1996,” otherwise known as welfare reform.
As the nation approaches the second anniversary of that signing, many questions remain unanswered as to whether the act is accomplishing what it was designed to do.
The four counties in The Daily Star’s area — Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie — all have slashed their public assistance rolls.
In the past two years, Chenango County has seen a 66 percent drop in the number of reported public assistance caseloads. Schoharie County has seen a 60 percent drop and Otsego County, a 51 percent drop. Delaware County’s caseload has dropped 44 percent.
However, what some have called the biggest social experiment since the Great Society is still an enigma of sorts.
Aug. 10, 1973
Conesville, a small and tranquil village in the farmland of southern Schoharie County, will soon be resounding to the shouts of television producers and directors.
The Center for Understanding Media, a New York City based media program, is producing a series of 13 short films about American fiction.
The first film, a screenplay of “Parker Adderson, Philosopher,” a Civil War short story by Ambrose Bierce, will be shot in Conesville and local men are being recruited to play bit parts for the production.
In an ad that appeared in Thursday’s Star, the center publicized its need for “50 males, age 18 thru 70 as extras in a Civil War movie.”
