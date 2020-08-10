Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 11, 1995
HARTWICK — The McDonald’s Corp. wants to build one of its fast food restaurants four miles south of Cooperstown, just a few months after similar plans were quashed in the neighboring town of Otsego.
The Glenwood Co. of Syracuse, developers of The Commons shopping center on Route 28, came before Hartwick town planners Wednesday night to outline the McDonald’s restaurant they are proposing for the plaza.
The restaurant would be built on a vacant lot immediately north of the existing Pizza Hut.
Developers say McDonald’s hopes to open by year’s end, but there is one potential stickler.
While McDonald’s wants an entrance separate from the rest of the plaza, planners said Wednesday that another curb cut to Route 28 would worsen the traffic situation on the already busy, 50 mph stretch of road.
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1970
The Urban Renewal Agency is offering Main Street building owners $600 per parking space for land on the south side of Water Street.
The land is needed for the proposed parking facility. Main Street land parcels jut into the proposed site for the parking garage.
The Agency last night approved that price for acquisition of the land, which in some cases also involves some land on the north side of Water Street.
But Urban Renewal officials included a proviso that land would be resold to owners in the event the parking structure is not constructed.
