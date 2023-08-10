Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 11, 1998
While the 151st Chenango County Fair opening today will have many old favorites, this year there is a new twist — it’s the county’s 200th birthday.
According to Mary Weidman, secretary of the fair board, this year’s fair focuses around the bicentennial theme, with many exhibits about the history of the area, and many exhibitors incorporating the 200th birthday of the county in their displays.
Weidman said organizers are expecting approximately 10,000 to turn out for Saturday’s parade, and between 35,000 and 38,000 during the week.
“We’re expecting more people because of the bicentennial, which is the theme of the whole week,” Weidman said, adding that usually about 25,000 come to the Chenango County Fair.
Aug. 11, 1973
DELHI — For the first time in 30 years a map of the Delhi area, complete with notations of the highlights of the vicinity, is being drawn.
In charge of the operation is Paul Wirth, a retired professor at the State University at Delhi.
A registered civil engineer, Wirth took on the project of drawing a map to scale on a volunteer basis for a citizens group which is trying to improve relations between the college and downtown Delhi residents.
The map will be inserted into the County Shopper, a weekly pennysaver, for use by local residents. An extra 3,000 copies will be printed and distributed to students on the campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.