Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
aug. 12, 1995
Merchants on Southside and downtown Oneonta have said they’ll wait and see.
Shoppers at Southside Mall said Friday they are ready. They are ready to check out the Wal-Mart Supercenter, due to open Wednesday, but they’ll be scrutinizing prices.
“For me to come all the way from Stamford, they’d have to have real good prices,” said Marc Gilbert. He and his wife, Michele, had seen lights on at Wal-Mart Friday and thought it was open, but went to the mall first because it has more shops and variety. The couple has been to a Wal-Mart in Florida.
“I didn’t think their prices were substantially better than Kmart or Jamesway,” Michele Gilbert said.
50 years ago
aug. 12, 1970
The Board of Public Safety voted last night to recommend to the Common Council that a third lane of traffic for right hand turns be added to Chestnut Street at its intersection with Main Street.
Dr. Crawford S. Douglass, chairman of the board, who made the motion, said this recommendation has been made before and the police department was all in favor of it.
“However, when the police department investigated, they found that Chestnut Street was too narrow for the addition of another lane.
“Since Urban Renewal has demolished the buildings on that corner,” Dr. Douglass said, “I think it is a good time to recommend that part of that area be used for a third lane.”
