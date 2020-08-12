Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
aug. 13, 1970
Two Oneonta merchants are adamant in their intention to contact federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) authorities directly with a rehabilitation proposal for several buildings on Main Street.
Charles Holdorf and Asa Allison of B.F. Sisson’s on Main Street feel the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency is dragging its feet on consideration of their offer to buy and rehabilitate stores from 162 Main St. (next to the Diana Restaurant) to their store at 180 Main St.
The men, operating under the name of C. Holdorf Company, approached the Urban Renewal Agency in February with a preliminary plan to create a string of 13 “specialty” shops from 162 Main St. to the Broad Street intersection.
But Urban Renewal officials have said property between the Sisson block and Broad Street is slated for another as yet unspecified development.
Holdorf and Allison showed up at the Agency meeting Monday and requested permission to see rehabilitation cost studies on Agency-owned buildings in the area they are interested in redeveloping.
Officials said that while that information is public record they prefer to have Holdorf and Allison wait until a formal meeting of present owners and potential developers before reviewing the studies.
Urban Renewal Director David Cooper said the studies are complicated with some initial explanation by the consultant needed, and that Holdorf and Allison should not be given an unfair advantage of reviewing the material before other interested persons.
If rehabilitation of the Main Street buildings is carried out (as opposed to demolition and redevelopment), all Agency owned buildings would be sold through “open sales,” Cooper said in answer to a question by Holdorf.
Commented
