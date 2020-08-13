Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
aug. 14, 1995
Baseball Hall of Famer and pop culture icon Mickey Mantle lost his battle with cancer early Sunday, almost 22 years to the day after he paid a four-hour visit to Oneonta on “Mickey Mantle Night” at Damaschke Field.
On Sunday, Aug. 12, 1973, a sellout crowd watched “The Mick,” then only 41 and retired since 1969, participating in a home run hitting contest. He also signed autographs before departing for a charity golf tournament in Chicago before the regularly scheduled Oneonta Yankees’ game.
O-Yank president Sam Nader remembers the day well.
“I went down to pick him up at Yankee Stadium myself,” said Nader, who paid Mantle $2,000 for the appearance. “It was the day after Old Timers’ Day in New York. We brought him back to my house and I had some friends and some of the media come up. We had a press conference in my own backyard.”
By the time Mantle arrived at Damaschke at 5 p.m., one hour before the O-Yanks’ game was scheduled to start, the entire supply of concessions at the ballpark was sold out.
50 years ago
aug. 14, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — The lonesome, down-scale wail of the locomotive whistle has long since ceased to echo in the land of Leatherstocking and, if the Delaware and Hudson Railroad has its way, the fog-horn toot of the diesel is destined to go the same way.
Delaware and Hudson officials, hosting a session at Cooperstown’s Otesaga Hotel Wednesday, made that very clear as D&H Vice President Paul F. Robinson outlined the reasons — mainly heavy financial losses — that have led the carrier to file a petition to abandon the 20-mile Cooperstown Branch between Cooperstown Junction and Cooperstown.
Robinson was the main speaker yesterday at the luncheon meeting attended by county officials and representatives of the towns and villages along the right of way.
The D&H executive, who said it is “probably no secret” that the carrier has filed for abandonment, based on the technical portion of his talk on data posted on two charts which disclosed that between 1951 and 1969, the Cooperstown branch traffic declined from 1,000 cars a year to 355.
