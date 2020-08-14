Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
aug. 15, 1995
An Oneonta timepiece is ticking once again, giving downtown shoppers, workers and visitors a chance to really know what time it is.
The clock on the Otsego County office building at 242 Main St. had a vacant face for four years. But thanks to the Future for Oneonta Foundation, time telling hands have been replaced.
“It is one of Oneonta’s outstanding landmarks — it’s absolutely unique,” said Robert Squires, FOF executive manager.
And to ensure the clock keeps ticking, repairmen covered the face with Plexiglass to prevent vandalism and wind damage.
50 years ago
aug. 15, 1970
Fifth Ward Alderman Howard Jeffrey is upset about the small amount of income city parking meters produce.
The veteran Democrat is considering recommending the city try toll gates on some of the smaller parking lots, especially the Westcott Block between City Hall and Sears.
Jeffrey cites figures showing the average meter took in only about 15 cents per shopping day last year.
These figures were confirmed by City Chamberlain Thomas J. Natoli, who said Oneonta’s 890 meters took in $32,000 in 1969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.