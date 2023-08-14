Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 15, 1998
DELHI — After 25,000 hours of volunteer service since October, AmeriCorps members finally got a chance to sit back and relax and reflect in their accomplishments.
Closing ceremonies for the 20 volunteers working for the Catskill Outdoor Educational Corps during its first year were held Thursday in the Outdoor Education Center along Route 28.
Project director Tom Ostrom told volunteers that during the program, they had each earned his respect and admiration.
“Anyone you talk to echoes that,” Ostrom said.
In the past 10 months, the volunteers assisted more than 40 area agencies with the development of education programs and the upkeep of recreational areas.
Aug. 15, 1973
As returning SUCO students amble through cafeteria lines on opening day this fall, they may find next to the ever-present supply of hamburgers a tray of similar looking items.
Soyburgers is the name of the impostor — a hamburger look-alike with a little less beef and a little more protein substitute.
Soyburgers are one of a number of new items being considered for inclusion in fall menus for SUCO dining halls, said Ross Cordell, director of the Faculty-Student Association, Monday. Faced with the same shortage and price increases plaguing the nation, FSA is considering several methods of easing the pinch.
The substitute idea will probably be instituted on an experimental basis, said Cordell. It will be one of a number choices on the menu, and if favorably received by students, the experiment will be expanded.
