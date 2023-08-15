Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 16, 1973
Sarkisian Construction, contractors for the city’s proposed parking structure, will begin work on the project this Monday.
City Engineer John Buck and assistant engineer Joseph Peck traveled to Binghamton yesterday to discuss plans for the $1.1 million structure.
They also viewed one of the parking lots Sarkisian is constructing in Ithaca and saw some building procedures which could be incorporated into Oneonta’s design.
Peck indicated the changes, if accepted by the city, would improve the overall product.
Being considered is the use of precast concrete slabs for the parking structure decking.
According to Peck, concrete is poured about five inches thick on top of the concrete slabs forming a surface without breaks.
One of the major sources of wear, explained Peck, is water seeping between the cracks of a concrete floor.
The parking structure was designed by the city engineering department as part of the obligation to the urban renewal program.
