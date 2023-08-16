Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 17, 1998
When the Miss Teen-Ager Pageant of the States is held in Orlando, Fla. this January, Walton’s own 16-year-old Nancy Aiello will be heading south to represent New York state.
Aiello was named Miss Teen-Age New York at Saturday’s pageant at the Chenango Community Cultural Theater in Norwich, edging out 50 representatives from across the state including runner-up Miss Sidney Area Rebecca Earl.
Contestants in the Miss Teen-Age New York pageant were interviewed by the judges and then competed in evening and swimsuit events. Each of 10 finalists was required to give a one-minute speech, and the final five finalists were interviewed a second time by the judges.
Aiello competed in the pageant in 1996 as Miss Delaware County, but she didn’t qualify for the top 10. Her success this year as Miss Upper Catskill Area won her a $1,000 shopping spree along with the title and a chance to become Miss Teen-Age America.
Aug. 17, 1973
As might be expected, local county political leaders sided along partisan lines in their reaction to President Nixon’s televised Watergate speech.
Otsego County Democratic Chairman Dr. Alexander Carson and Delaware County’s Democratic chief Francis Paternoster felt Nixon failed to address himself to the heart of the issue.
However, Delaware County GOP chairman Cyrus Schoonover labeled the Watergate investigation a “witch hunt” and vigorously defended the President.
“I was not impressed,” said Dr. Carson. “He failed to answer several important questions.”
Commented
