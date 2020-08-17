Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 18, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — State Attorney General Dennis Vacco and a contingent of state police are expected to be on hand for the sentencing of convicted murderer Colin M. Hyde this morning.
Vacco spokesman Joseph Mahoney confirmed Thursday that the attorney general would be attending Hyde’s 10 a.m. sentencing in the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown.
Mahoney said Vacco wasn’t expected to speak to the court directly but had a personal interest in securing a maximum sentence for Hyde for the shotgun killing of off-duty State Police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian in May 1994.
“Ricky Parisian was a hero in every sense of the word,” Mahoney said.
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1970
Delaware County’s current representative in Washington, Congressman Martin B. McKneally, has urged President Nixon to designate the Susquehanna River Basin as a “site for a demonstration of the most advanced concept of water management by the federal government.”
The request, which went by telegram to the president and Russell E. Train, chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality, noted in particular that “a comprehensive study has recently been completed by the Army Corps of Engineers dealing with the needs and problems of the Susquehanna.
“The existence of such a recent study,” McKneally said, “would obviate the need for an additional report, thereby saving a considerable sum of money and valuable lead time.”
The western edge of Delaware County, part of McKneally’s 27th Congressional District, comprises part of the eastern slope of the Susquehanna River basin and includes such streams as the Charlotte Creek and the Ouleout.
