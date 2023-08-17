Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 18, 1998
County officials seemed close to finishing their investigation, but had little else to say about a weekend industrial explosion at Sentinel Products in Richfield Springs.
“All we need is an ignition source,” said Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Lyle “Butch” Jones. Jones said he had a guess about how nine trailers full of butane and Styrofoam blew up, but wanted to know for sure before commenting.
A Sentinel worker was injured in the blast, which occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday. The employee, 33-year-old John Moss of West Winfield, apparently opened the back door of a trailer to see if it was loaded with foam products when the explosion happened. Eight other trailers exploded in the ensuing fire.
Sentinel Products makes foam products such as Styrofoam rolls, Jones said. As part of the foam making process, butane is added in the trailers, which sit for two weeks to ventilate the flammable gas. Butane weighs about twice as much as air.
Aug. 18, 1973
Come September, 47 Hartwick students will haul trunks, guitars, stereos and all the other trappings of dormitory life to the second and third floors of Holmes Hall.
All across campus, hundreds of other students will be lugging similar items up similar dormitory steps headed for different approaches to campus life.
The Holmes group will be participating in the Living-Learning Center, an experimental program which combines education and living experiences.
Gerry Perkus, assistant professor of English at Hartwick and coordinator of the Living-Learning Center, describes the program as “an attempt to integrate learning and living, an attempt to increase opportunities for education and dialogue about education beyond the confines of the classroom.”
