Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 19, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — A state Supreme Court justice sentenced Colin M. Hyde Friday to the most prison time allowed by law, calling him a remorseless killer whose fate was sealed by his own actions and cowardice.
At a sentencing wracked with emotion from nearly everyone in the packed Otsego County courtroom except Hyde himself, Justice Patrick J. Monserrate sent Hyde away for 37½ years to life.
He said he regretted he could not sentence the killer of state police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian to more time.
“It will not surprise you to hear that I am about to sentence you to prison for a very long time,” Monserrate told a stoic Hyde. “That period of time may represent the remainder of your natural life on this earth.”
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1970
The Wilber National Bank has received permission from the administrator on National Banks in Washington to establish a branch office at 434 Chestnut St.
The announcement of the new West End facility was made yesterday by Felix L. Barnett, president of the 96-year-old banking institution.
Although Barnett said he did not know when construction would begin, he expressed hope it would be completed “within the year.”
“The Board of Directors approved making this application as a means to better serve our customers in the West End and surrounding area. There has been considerable expansion of both business and industrial development in that area and we have great faith in the future of Oneonta and Otsego County,” Barnett said.
