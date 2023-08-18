Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 19, 1998
KORTRIGHT — Valentine Green doesn’t speak Spanish.
“If I was younger I’d learn it,” she said.
Fluency in the language would be useful for Green. Earlier this month, she participated in a 10-day trip to Cuba, defying a 36-year-old U.S. embargo prohibiting unauthorized travel by Americans.
But Green doesn’t see herself as an outlaw — she is an advocate for peace. Green was one of 170 people in a caravan organized by Pastors for Peace, a nondenominational organization that carries humanitarian supplies to Central American and Caribbean countries.
This year, the caravan delivered computers, ambulances, bookmobiles and raw materials for antibiotics into Cuba, all in open contempt of the embargo.
“I don’t consider this un-American,” she said, sitting in her log cabin hidden on top of a steep hill. “I consider this as being American. Here is something my country is doing that is wrong.”
This isn’t her first foray into the world of civil disobedience, nor, she said, will it be her last.
A lifelong socialist, Green became an active member of the pacifist War Resister’s League and the Fellowship of Reconciliation in the ‘60s after raising three children. She marched in Mississippi alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for civil rights in the ‘60s, and protested the Vietnam conflict and the Gulf War. She even has a record.
“I’ve been in the (Washington) D.C. jail, and in the house of detention in New York,” she said.
