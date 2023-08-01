Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 2, 1973
Factfinder Kenneth DeKay of Esperance proposes salary increases for Oneonta teachers of from $30 to $544 for the 1973-74 school year.
In a factfinding report, made public Wednesday, DeKay also suggested the rejection of proposed dental and maintenance programs.
DeKay issued his report after mediation between the Oneonta Board of Education and the Oneonta Teachers Association (OTA) and could not solve differences.
DeKay’s 12-page report called for a salary schedule with the same base salary of $7,400 as in 1972.
The salary schedule is similar to that of the past year, and calls for 16 increment (yearly) steps. At each step, there are salaries for teachers with a B.A. degree, a B.A. degree plus 30 credit hours or M.A. degree, or M.A. degree plus 30 and a doctoral degree, or B.A. plus 30 hours.
The factfinder’s report calls for 100 per cent health coverage for teachers and 90 per cent for dependents.
He proposes the existing sick leave, sabbatical leave, and summer school salary be continued. He also suggested the $10 per graduate hour paid to teachers to be retained.
The teachers had also proposed that the number of teaching staff be maintained, going against a proposed reduction of the number of teaching positions next year by the Board of Education. DeKay did not agree.
