Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 20, 1970
With great reluctance, Oneonta Board of Education last night voted to increase the price of hot lunches for school children from 25 to 35 cents — and warned that it might even have to go to 40 cents later in the year if the cafeteria found itself operating at a loss.
While the steady increase in the past two years of the price of food was a factor in Wednesday action, the major reason was the announcement from Washington that special allocations to the school district of 20 cents for the hot lunches had been withdrawn.
School officials were told by State Department of Education spokesmen that there appears to be absolutely no chance of the special federal allocation being restored.
The cost of milk will increase from four to eight cents a half pint — also because Congress has not yet appropriated funds for the school milk program it has provided for a number of years.
The 35-cent lunch price was originally set in 1968, when the school received reimbursement of nine cents for school lunches, in late September of that year, the board was able to drop the price to 30 cents, because the Oneonta District had been designated one of the state’s school districts to qualify for an additional six cents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under a special assistance school lunch program, making the federal aid 15 instead of nine cents.
In January 1969, the School district received an additional grant of five cents per lunch from the Department of Agriculture — making total federal aid 20 cents and allowing the school to drop the lunch price to 25 cents. Oneonta was one of only 50 districts in the state to be qualified for that program.
Now Washington has cancelled both special allocations, and the district will receive only the original nine cent per lunch allocation from the federal government.
