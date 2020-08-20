Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 21, 1995
If casino gambling becomes legal in New York state, Bill Walters will face a choice — drive five hours to gamble in Atlantic City, N.J. or no more than two hours to the Catskills.
For him, the choice would not be hard.
“I’d go to the Catskills, definitely,” said the Sidney resident who goes to Atlantic City about once a month. “I really look forward to it.”
Whether local residents who gamble in Atlantic City or the Native American-run Turning Stone Casino in Verona would switch to casinos in the Catskills or the Lake George region depends upon factors such as geography, types of gambling an
50 years ago
Aug. 21, 1970
Oneonta Video is in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort that, when completed, will result in better picture quality for cable TV subscribers, company officials say.
While the company plans no immediate expansion of stations carried over the cable, it will begin originating some broadcasts from Oneonta by April 1, 1971.
(The Federal Communications Commission says all cable systems with more than 3,500 subscribers should originate broadcasts. Oneonta Video, located at 21 Elm St., currently has 5,000 subscribers.)
While the types of local broadcasts have yet to be determined, Joel Fleming, general manager of New Channels Corp. of Syracuse (parent company of Oneonta Video), said they may include videotape broadcasts of local sporting events.
