Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1995
Oneonta town planners approved revised plans Monday night to build a new grocery store in the East End.
Price Chopper’s plans to open a 58,000 square foot store in a new shopping center at the intersection of county Route 47 and state Route 7, near the Emmons exit of Interstate 88. The project previously was called the Oneonta Towne Centre but has changed developers.
Approval was delayed 30 days to give the Otsego County Planning Board time to review the project. County planners recommended that a connecting road to join the site with Jamesway remain in the plans, and town planners agreed.
Price Chopper would be building a larger and more modern store to replace the one now next to Jamesway.
If opened next year, the Price Chopper store building would be at least the fourth new grocery to open in Oneonta in two years.
50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1970
A $52,200 grant to the Neighborhood Youth Corps of Otsego County, Inc. for programs to train 18 young people has been given formal approval by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Neighborhood Youth Corps, which has local offices at 53 Market Street and is headed by Dr. Madeleine Coutant, director, is one of 41 such projects in New York and New Jersey to share in $8.5 million in funds involving programs for 14,689 young people.
The announcement of formal approval of the grants, already relayed to Youth Corps units, was made yesterday by J. Terrell Whitsitt, Regional Manpower Administrator for the Department of Labor.
Whitsitt explained that money from the allocations is used to fund out-of-school and summer projects for disadvantaged youths between 14 and 21 years old.
