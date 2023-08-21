Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 22, 1998
There could be 300 to 400 people growing ginseng in the four-county area, said Scott Harris, and you wouldn’t even know it.
“It’s kind of an underground society. Theft is a big problem, especially at $550 a pound,” said Harris, the president of the Empire State Ginseng Growers’ Association. “It’s generally growing in an unprotected area, in woods, about a half mile from your house, and this time of year some guys go in and steal it. So you don’t want too many people to know.”
For that reason he keeps his address — “near Cooperstown” — anonymous and stays mum on the number of plants he has. But he does grow enough of the stuff to make a decent living, though his neighbors are, of course, unaware.
“They wonder why I haven’t worked in three years,” he joked. “They think I’m growing dope.”
Aug. 22, 1973
If you were shopping in Oneonta yesterday, that $30 you took for groceries went a little bit further than it did a week ago. About far enough for another large can of tuna fish for those meatless meals.
This was the finding of Star Family Page Editor Anna Elwyn in an extensive price survey at two Oneonta supermarkets, one offering trading stamps and the other not.
While food prices remain at high levels, the survey of 60 brand name items in both supermarkets detected several rays of sunshine.
Local food prices apparently edged downward, by 1 percent in one store and 3 percent in the other.
