Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 23, 1973
The Oneonta Teachers Association has rejected the factfinder’s report designed to resolve the contract negotiation impasse between the OTA and Oneonta Board of Education.
The OTA asked the board to go back to the bargaining table with the association. The announcement came Wednesday night at the legislative meeting on the impasse called by the board of education at the junior high school.
Board president Eloise Ellis said the board would meet in executive session to decide its next step and would announce that decision as soon as possible.
As expected, Superintendent of Schools, Frederick G. Bardsley, speaking for the district, re-stated his acceptance of most of the factfinder’s report.
The session itself much resembled an executive session. Mrs. Ellis explained before the hearing that the OTA and school district would each be allowed one hour apiece to present their reactions to the factfinder’s report.
After that, she said, board members would be allowed to question either side on their statements — however, none of the 150 Oneonta taxpayers on hand were allowed to utter a word during the 40 minute proceedings.
OTA negotiator Ronald Crawford of Vestal told the board the association rejected the report “in its entirety” because it was merely a summation of the points in conflict between the two sides.
Crawford opened his statement to the board by saying “it was significant” that, while some members wore the hats of the executive branch, and participated in negotiations, they now wore their legislative hats in convening last night’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.