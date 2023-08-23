Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 24, 1998
ONEONTA — Phil Young is trying to fight a misconception about the New York state art world.
The Hartwick College professor and artist sits on the Artists Advisory Committee for the New York Foundation for the Arts, a nonprofit, public group that annually awards $7,000 fellowships to New York state artists.
Young has served on the committee for a full year, and he has seen a disproportionate number of applicants — and grant recipients — from the New York City metropolitan area.
“There’s a view that almost all of the grants are given to artists who live in the city,” said Young, a painter and printmaker who works with Native American themes. “The reason most are from the city is that 90 percent of applicants are from there.”
Young said upstate artists see this imbalance, believe they won’t be considered, and don’t apply.
Aug. 24, 1973
Miller Trailers Inc. has begun producing a line of flat bed trailers. The first of the series was inspected by buyers yesterday.
Joseph Jones, plant manager, said the assembly, which has been producing since Monday, will be turning out three trailers per day until March.
The addition of the flat bed line, said Jones, account for nearly 60 jobs at the West End plant which employs 325 when operating at full capacity.
The first 200 of the 40-foot trailers is being purchased by “REALCO” a transportation leasing company with 27,000 vehicles scattered throughout the country.
