Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 25, 1998
ONEONTA — Cruising downtown Main Street in search of a parking space may be a matter of luck. Sometimes there’s a space — sometimes not.
To possibly increase turnover at free, one-hour parking spaces on Main Street, a city committee next month will discuss reducing the limit to 30 minutes.
Main Street retailers and a shopper who had just parked his car Monday afternoon objected to the idea that the parking time be shortened.
“A half-hour is not long enough,” said Lee Mathieu, manager of Hummel’s Office Plus, 176 Main St. Reducing the parking limit would create another hassle for shoppers who want to shop downtown, he said.
Aug. 25, 1973
Anybody want to buy a post office?
Oneonta’s new one is for sale.
It will be available, for a price, at public auction at noon, Sept. 14 at city hall.
The holders of the mortgage on the new building are hoping to pay off part of a $250,000 debt through the sale.
City residents need not worry where their mail will be sorted, delivered to and sent out from.
It is expected that whoever picks up the ownership of the building will comply with its lease with the U.S. Postal Service.
