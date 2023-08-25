Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 26, 1998
OXFORD — The Annual Olde Tyme Canal Days Celebration will return to Oxford on Saturday.
The day will begin with breakfast at the Oxford Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., a 5K run at 9 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. Crafters will also open their displays at 10 a.m. and food booths will open at 10:30 a.m.
At noon there will be a concert by the Community Band and a Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored and operated by the grange.
A basketball shooting competition will be held at 2 p.m. and at 3 p.m. will be the World’s Only Backhouse Race. The race will take place on Taylor Street, just north of the Great American, where teams of up to five men will race outhouses down the street.
Fresh blackberry and blueberry pie judging along with biggest and near perfect zucchini will be at 4 p.m.; live music at the village green, sponsored by the Life Members of Fort Hill Post American Legion will be at 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m., there will be a street dance sponsored by Blueox and a dance contest sponsored by Hoppie’s Ice Cream Parlor.
Throughout the day there will be a wet sponge contest, in which local dignitaries and others be subjected to getting soaked by thrown sponges. The event is sponsored by the Chenango County Child Care Coordinating Council.
Also as part of the Oxford Olde Tyme Canal Days Celebration, residents are being asked to decorate their homes in a red, white and blue theme. Homes that enter the decorating contest will be judged on Friday.
