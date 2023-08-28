Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 29, 1998
ONEONTA — Too-high taxes and retail competition have contributed to economic struggles for downtown property owners and the city must take action, said Peter Clark, owner of Clinton Plaza on Main Street.
Clinton Plaza, which owes the city almost $50,000 in taxes from the past year, is among 196 parcels and several downtown properties with overdue bills as of July 31, according to the Oneonta chamberlain’s office.
“None of us are sitting here paying too little in taxes,” said Clark. Several property owners are poised to sue the city, he said, but have held off because the city has promised to do a property revaluation.
“We desperately, desperately need a reval,” he said. Clark, a member of the mayor’s Economic Development Committee, said he has raised the issue of taxes and assessments at committee meetings.
Aug. 29, 1973
SIDNEY — The Sidney Municipal Airport’s new blacktop runway was opened for local air traffic Tuesday when John Goodnough, engineer for McFarland & Johnson of Binghamton, with Federal Aviation Agency approval, okayed the movement of local traffic during daylight hours.
A malfunction in the radio control postponed the use of the strip at night until repairs can be made. When in operation the runway lights will work automatically going on in the evening and shutting off in the morning. Beacon lights located on hilltops surrounding the area also will be automatically controlled.
Reil lights and parking ramp lights may be turned on by radio-equipped aircraft or turned on manually from the ground.
An initial flight from the new strip was made Tuesday morning by the Bendix Corp. Queensaire piloted by Eugene Lentz and Douglas Morse, Bendix pilots. Passengers were Rollin C. Jones of Bainbridge and John C. Osborne of Star Route, Sidney.
