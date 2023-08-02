Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 3, 1998
You might not recognize this year’s Otsego County Fair. Organizers hope so.
“It’s just completely different,” said first-year Fair Manager Judy Harris. This year’s edition will feature an expanded entertainment schedule — including a rodeo and lumberjack shows, both fair firsts — on a “spruced up” fairgrounds in Morris where the farming roots of the event will be stressed.
“We kind of bill ourselves as an agricultural fair, so we felt that if that was the case, we needed to promote agriculture more,” Harris said.
Tours of the fair’s show barns and children’s programs have been added to complement the traditional livestock shows and demonstrations, Harris said. Children who complete a fact sheet by visiting different fairground sites will receive prizes, she said, and Otsego County Farm Bureau personnel will conduct and narrate the tours.
Aug. 3, 1973
Oneonta’s Little League All Stars leave late sometime this morning for Pittsford and the Upstate Sub-Sectional tourney, hosted by the Pittsford Little League.
Oneonta is scheduled to play the host club, Pittsford, in a 6 p.m. start, a game that is the nightcap of two Friday games.
Oneonta manager Ralph Apicella and coach Bernie White, who is standing in for Dick Kavanaugh because of a work commitment, will start essentially the same lineup the Oneonta LL’ers used to win their first four games of the playoffs.
John Delello will play first base and lead off. Paul “Chopper” Clune will be the shortstop and bat second with Doug Clark in left, third. Right-fielder Tom Elwood is set and will bat fourth with heavy hitting catcher Ed Humphreys in the fifth spot. Dean Foti will bat sixth and play third with Tom Gonser in center, batting seventh. Steady Bill Ellis will be at second batting eighth and the pitcher will be Roger Carey.
