Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 30, 1973
Individualized learning will be part of the second grade curriculum at Center Street School this year, under a learning program developed there by Mrs. Wava Cuyler and Mrs. Helen Ranieri.
The second grade teachers had to design some physical changes in their adjoining classrooms to implement their plan.
A12-foot opening was made in the wall separating the two rooms and a sliding door placed in the opening.
Now, the teachers can instruct classes individually open the sliding door and teach on a team basis.
“Interest learning centers” have been set up around the two rooms, highlighting language arts, social studies, science, arts and music-dramatics.
The centers will be used to supplement the normal student work load and will also be included in day to day instruction, according to School Superintendent Frederick G. Bardsley.
“We are going to maintain an instructional program with individually guided experiences for the children,” said Richard Picolla, Center Street principal.
The two rooms have wall-to-wall carpeting and are painted in a “complimentary color scheme,” said Dr. Bardsley.
