Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 31, 1998
DELHI — The Delaware County Courthouse Square was featured on the cover of the July 7, 1951 edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The square was filled with families engaging in various activities, and band members were blowing their horns from the gazebo.
That picture may be a far cry from the square of today, but if local civic organizations have their way, that will change. The Greater Delhi Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion have already started working to raise money to bring the gazebo back to its previous glory.
“It’s not just about fixing an old wooden structure,” chamber President Frank Lumia said. “It’s about getting people together. This is one of the real ways we can be a community. Here’s something we can actually do.”
Over the years the gazebo has fallen into pretty bad shape. The tongue and groove flooring has been covered with plywood, the banister is a mix of different style spindles and a 2-by-4-foot section of the roof has collapsed.
Aug. 31, 1973
The Oneonta Teachers Association and the Oneonta Board of Education reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday night during eleventh-hour negotiations at Oneonta High School, one week before the opening of classes.
The surprise announcement came from OTA President John Miller who said no details of the agreement would be released until the items in the proposal were presented to the OTA membership.
Schools Superintendent Frederick Bardsley last night refused to confirm or deny the existence of the agreement. Board president Eloise Ellis was unavailable for comment at press time.
However, OTA negotiator Ronald C. Crawford of Vestal, contacted at his home, said “Miller is the OTA president. If he said it’s true, it’s true.”
