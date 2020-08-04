Step Back in Time features news items from he Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 4, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Police are searching for an armed man who held up the Main Street branch of Wilber National Bank Thursday afternoon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No shots from the man’s pistol were fired and no one was hurt in the 1:20 p.m. bank robbery, Cooperstown Police Chief Michael Crippen said.
As of Thursday evening, police had no strong leads and no particular suspect identified. Crippen and state police Senior Investigator H. Carl Chandler said.
Cooperstown police were the first to respond, and called in state police 40 minutes later. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, based in nearby Phoenix Mills, did not learn of the robbery for a couple of hours.
Wilber National Bank President Alfred Whittet said Thursday night that he knew but did not want to disclose the amount of money stolen.
50 years ago
Aug. 4, 1970
Oneonta firms and agencies protesting abandonment of the Southern New York Railroad have charged railroad management with discouraging new business and with continuing an unduly expensive track maintenance program.
The charges, part of protesting briefs filed Monday in opposition of SNY’s abandonment action, came out of earlier testimony in which, local officials say, management officers for the tiny Oneonta railroad admitted the railroad has made no effort to solicit new business.
The specific charge was lodged by Axel Axhoj, former owner-operator of the Winney Hill Lumber Company. Mr. Axhoj said he had approached the railroad about construction of a dock for unloading lumber but had met with no success.
And, indirectly, members of the protestants group said, Axhoj’s testimony was upheld when Roger Snerson, SNY secretary, admitted the railroad has made no effort to obtain new business.
*Item changed at 8:21 a.m. Aug. 4 to correct the dates on the items.
