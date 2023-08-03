Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 4, 1998
DELHI — Thirty years ago, a 60-foot steel guardian stood on top of Bramley Mountain, safeguarding the heart of Delaware County.
For thirty years, the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower, with the help of fire observers stationed in the tower, provided a look out over much of the county, watching for signs of forest fires.
After the state Department of Environmental Conservation abandoned the tower in the early 1970s, Delhi farmer Pete Clark decided to buy it.
“Back when they used to maintain it, it was real nice,” Clark said. “It was a nice place for people to hike up there.”
Wanting to restore the tower, Clark bought it for $50, disassembled it and moved the pieces into his barn on Elk Creek Road.
Aug. 4, 1973
Jack Spratt, who could eat no fat, is lucky he did his lean meat eating in another era.
If he were around today and still insisting on an all meat diet, he might soon find that Oneonta area restaurant meat prices have skyrocketed right out of his price range.
Several local restaurants report they have been forced to raise their menu prices to compensate for exorbitant charges from their suppliers. And they are finding meat in short supply.
The restaurants, like area housewives, are beginning to feel the full impact of the nationwide beef shortage. The shortage is attributed to the continuing freeze on beef prices, which is due to be lifted Sept. 12.
