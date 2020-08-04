25 years ago
Aug. 5, 1995
Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman and Oneonta High School graduate Mark May is joining Turner Sports as a studio analyst for TNT’s new, one-hour “Pro Football Tonight,” it was announced Thursday.
May, a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, will make his debut on TNT”s two-hour NFL Preseason Special on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. He will team with new TNT studio host Vince Cellini.
“Mark brings all the qualities necessary for being a strong, insightful studio presence,” said Turner Sports Vice President and Executive Producer Mike Pearl. “He’s a new face with the credibility and energy to help make ‘Pro Football Tonight’ a top NFL show.”
May is best known as a key member of the Redskins’ vaunted “Hogs,” the offensive line known for its size and dominance of opponents in the 1980s. He was named to the All-Pro team in 1988, after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by Washington in 1981.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1970
HARTWICK SEMINARY — The Hartwick Seminary Association Sunday approved a proposal of the Board of Directors to urge Hartwick College to demolish the ruins of the old Seminary wing, grade the property, and erect a suitable marker from the bricks of the old building, at Hartwick Seminary, just south of Cooperstown.
The memorial is to be in place before 1972, the 175th anniversary of the founding of the first Lutheran institution of higher learning on the American continent.
Hartwick Seminary property and assets were deeded to the college at its founding, and an acre of the old Seminary grounds have been retained for its historical value.
Kenneth Agne of Colliersville presided at the business session which was held at the old Seminary church Sunday. Present officers and directors were returned to office.
