Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 5, 1998
BAINBRIDGE — More than a year ago, Dorothy Moss of Bainbridge filled out an application for Three Rivers Workcamp, hoping that some minor repair work could be done on her home. This week that hope is a reality.
On Monday, a group of five teens and one adult group leader began scraping and painting all the green trim around her windows. By Tuesday, there was a noticeable difference, Moss said.
“They’re wonderful; they’re lots of fun and they’re doing a good job,” Moss said. “I know some people were hesitant when they heard a group of kids was coming, but they know what they’re doing and they’re very good.”
The workers from the Three Rivers Workcamp are part of the national organization Group Workcamps, which sends teens with their adult group leaders to various locations across the United States and parts of Canada and Mexico to do minor home repair for low income, elderly or disabled homeowners.
And, while Group Workcamp is more than two decades old, this is only the second year Chenango County has organized a workcamp, with the first camp held in 1996 around the Sherburne-Earlville School District.
Judy Wingate-Wade of the Chenango Housing Council, which organized the Three Rivers Workcamp, said that the process of organizing it began about a year and a half ago, and on Sunday the approximately 400 volunteers from various youth groups across the United States and Canada arrived at the Bainbridge-Guilford High School, some groups having driven from as far away as Kansas and Minnesota.
“Last time we held a workcamp, we couldn’t believe the enthusiasm. It’s just really a neat thing that’s happening,” Wingate-Wade said. “It’s really good to know there are people who are willing to spend their time doing things like this.”
