Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 6, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County Representative Deane Winsor of Milford has recommended that Otsego County look into the possibility of taking over Goodyear Lake Dam.
His request was made July 17 at the meeting of the Agriculture and Conservation Committee of the county Board of Representatives in Cooperstown.
The report on the meeting was made by Rep. James Higgins, Burlington Flats, committee chairman.
Winsor said, that the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation has offered a 10-acre site on the lake, which can be developed into a park, plus the dam, for $1.
Earlier on July 17, committee members said, the committee met Winsor and was taken on a conducted boat tour of Goodyear Lake. At that time Winsor requested a meting with the committee which took place that evening.
On July 30 the committee headed by Higgins, invited the entire Board of Representatives and officials from the Forestry Department, Resource Conservation and Development, the Soil Conservation Service, the Extension Service and Cecil Matthews, president of the Goodyear Lake Association, to a special meeting at the county Office Building.
At the July 30 session, Winsor presented an economic report on Goodyear Lake prepared by the Soil Conservation Service.
Attending the meeting was Robert Dwyer, the new RC&D coordinator who recently succeeded Milo Thompson. Dwyer explained that in order to apply for federal grants to Resource Conservation and Development, a local unit of government must assume or show the intent of assuming the ownership of the dam.
Commented
