25 years ago
Aug. 7, 1995
DEPOSIT — Only the brick walls and chimney of the former Borden Milk Condensery remain standing today.
Fire destroyed the historical building Saturday morning, which has been home to some of the town’s vital businesses in the past 100 years.
Deposit Fire Chief Harry Raymond said there was nothing firefighters could do to save the building, which was occupied by Econo-plaque, an Indian Country plant. Six departments worked for more than seven hours, dousing the flames with water.
The fire has left 44 people without jobs. Econo-plaque President Gerard Kamp said Sunday, “We will try to put that part of the company into the other two locations,” he said. Econo-plaque workers made trophies and plaques. Indian Country has three plants, two in Deposit and another in Elmira.
50 years ago
Aug. 7, 1970
NORWICH — There’s a lot of talk about a generation gap but educators are now facing up to another gap. One that must be bridged if modern education is to meet the needs of today’s students. The gap exists between what is being taught in the schools and what is relevant in a changing world.
The Curriculum Enrichment Center in Norwich, a part of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, is gearing itself to meeting the problem. Under its new director, Otis Needle, the staff is working to help individual schools obtain the most up-to-date teaching aids and information as well as providing the schools and teachers with opportunities for gleaning new techniques and ideas.
Needle defined the Center’s role as being one of “helping school districts and teachers make a transition between the old ways and the new as painlessly as possible.”
“It usually takes a long time in education for the adoption and utilization of research results, successful innovations, good practices and new materials,” said Needle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.