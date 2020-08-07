25 years ago
Aug. 8, 1995
Downtown Oneonta merchants hired a coordinator to help create a more focused business path in an ever-tougher market for consumer dollars.
Mark Drnek of Oneonta officially starts working Aug. 22 in the part-time position for the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Task Force. But he has already been asked to attend a meeting this week of DOIT’s promotions committee.
Drnek said he aimed to meet individually with merchants and DOIT members and seek a consensus on needs, promotions and goals. He plans to work closely with the DOIT board on turning ideas into proposals and programs.
“I’m thrilled to have this job,” Drnek said at a DOIT meeting Monday at the Autumn Café on Main Street. “The bottom line is Oneonta has a lot to offer.”
50 years ago
Aug. 8, 1970
CHERRY VALLEY — The goal is $12,000 and members of the newly formed Cherry Valley Fire Department Emergency Squad will begin soon to canvass the district under the fire protection of the Cherry Valley Fire Department.
The fire district, according to former Fire Chief Edwin Wilson, comprises approximately 900 dwellings. This includes the township of Cherry Valley, the Village of Cherry Valley, the township of Roseboom (under contract) and 37 dwellings in the northern part of the Town of Middlefield.
Members of the fire department’s Emergency team will work in teams of two and thirty teams will be working and solicit help, August 24 is the date.
“We will explain how important the ambulance service is and how badly funds are needed. We know that the same support we received at general community meetings we will receive now. We want to contact everyone personally,” Wilson said.
