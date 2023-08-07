Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 8, 1998
ONEONTA — Wearing signs that read “Sunday is the real thing baby,” about 15 workers at the Bell Atlantic building on Elm Street on Oneonta picketed outside their office on Friday in a prelude to a possible strike this weekend.
The walkout was part of a statewide campaign of Bell Atlantic workers represented by the Communications Workers of American union. The CWA is one of two unions negotiating separately with both Bell Atlantic and Bell South for a new three-year contract for telephone workers.
The unions have vowed to strike at 12:01 a.m. Sunday if a contract is not reached.
On Friday, workers demonstrated at Bell Atlantic facilities in Cooperstown and Stamford. Rallies involving hundreds of workers were being held in New York City, Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo.
Locally, union members said hundreds of workers could strike on Sunday, which could mean delays in operator assistance, repairs service and installation.
Aug. 8, 1973
By next spring a three-tier parking structure should be near completion in downtown Oneonta.
The Common Council last night voted to award the contract for the parking garage to Sarkisian Brothers Inc., of Binghamton for a low bid of $1,109,651.
Oneonta’s aldermen discussed the possibility of constructing only a two-tier structure or postponing the entire project until the city’s financial position improved.
However, the projected growth of the city and obligations incurred through participation in the urban renewal program insured the passage of the three-tier proposal, which will accommodate 420 cars.
