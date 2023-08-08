Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Aug. 9, 1973
Two years ago Mrs. Julia MacPherson was forced to move from her home on Ford Avenue to an apartment at 150 Main Street.
Yesterday she moved from Main Street to the newly completed high rise apartments for the elderly, and Mrs. MacPherson is happy.
The seemingly impossible job of squeezing a large four-room apartment into a one-room efficiency unit did not affect Mrs. MacPherson’s spirits as she became the first person to move into the housing project.
Eventually all 112 units in the apartment will be filled but as of Wednesday afternoon the building belonged to Mrs. MacPherson.
She arrived at the Mitchell Street entrance at about 10:30 a.m., signed the lease for her apartment and took a short elevator ride to the ninth floor.
There Mrs. MacPherson awaited the arrival of her furniture and other possessions.
She had never seen the apartment before and with each trip the moving men made into the room it became more and more apparent she had decided to bring too much.
Mrs. MacPherson was confident that she would be able to get the room straightened out, but considered some of her belongings would have to go.
