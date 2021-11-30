Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 1, 1971
A $1 million lawsuit against the members of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency and its executive director, David S. Cooper, was filed yesterday in Federal District Court at Utica.
The civil action was initiated by Daniel F. Smallin Jr. of 27 Wisteria Ave. He owns Mosca’s Restaurant at 22 Broad St., Oneonta.
Smallin is represented by Stamford attorney Elias Jacobs, long a bitter critic of Oneonta’s urban renewal program.
The suit contends the Urban Renewal Agency violated Smallin’s civil rights through “intimidation, threats, harassment and confiscation of private property.”
It is believed to be the first lawsuit against an urban renewal program brought in a Federal District Court in New York State.
The action is based on federal Civil Rights Law and federal Public Health and Welfare Laws.
Named as defendants, in addition to Cooper, are the five present members of the Urban Renewal Agency: Mayor James F. Lettis, former mayor Albert S. (Sam) Nader; Agency Chairman Richard T. Applebaugh; Joseph A. McCarthy; and John Higgins.
An aide of attorney Jacobs filed a six-page complaint with the District Court clerk in Utica yesterday afternoon.
