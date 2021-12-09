Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 10, 1996
ONEONTA — Disruption by a film crew has prompted the Oneonta Common Council to consider regulating movie making in the city, and local public college officials said the producer crossed the line and shot in areas on campus considered private.
Next Tuesday, aldermen will vote on a proposed ordinance that requires commercial filmmakers to have a city-issued permit.
The proposal evolved after filmmaker Todd Phillips in September asked the city parks commission for permission to use Neahwa Park as a scene for a documentary on college life. His request was denied after city police reported a disturbance on Water Street during filming and a noisy party where crew members lived.
Phillips, of Stranger Than Fiction Films in New York City, at the time said that he was producing a film about college life focusing on several students attending the State University College at Oneonta. The film, to be broadcast late next year, was a collaborative effort with Home Box Office.
50 years ago
Dec. 10, 1971
Three Grand Street residents were awarded a total of $24,025 for property the State Department of Transportation (DOT) acquired for the Grand Street Arterial by State Court of Claims Justice Richard S. Heller in Binghamton.
The awards made known this week were about three times that offered by the state.
In the case of Joseph J. and Adelia Seider of 21 Grand Street the state offered $2,500 and the court awarded them $8,300 plus interest for taking 0.006 acres of land which included a two car garage, a tool shed and a large elm tree.
In the case of John Brinkman of 3 Grand Street he was offered $2,400 by the state and was awarded $7,600 plus interest by the court. The property taken was irregular and contained 0.034 acres with a two car garage, or carriage house, trees, vegetable garden, part of driveway and two large shade trees.
