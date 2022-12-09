Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 10, 1972
COBLESKILL — The doors have yet to open on the new $25 million Cobleskill-Richmondville high school, but district voters will be asked to decide Thursday whether to spend $2.3 million to renovate six other buildings and demolish a seventh.
The project, which includes the purchase of 120 new computers for two elementary schools and one middle school, will not increase the tax levy, however. School officials say 95 percent of the $2,292,625 cost will come from state aid that resulted from the 1993 merger of Cobleskill and Richmondville districts.
The remaining expense — about $15,000 to $17,000 per year over 10 years — will be covered by interest from the district’s capital fund, according to business manager Robert Ronaker.
Balloting on the referendum takes place fro 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Golden School auditorium and the Radez School gymnasium lobby.
The proposed improvements are part of a plan to reconfigure the district once the new 800-student high school opens next September. Aker Elementary School on Lark Street in Cobleskill, which now houses fourth and fifth-graders, will close. Radez and Ryder will become “neighborhood” K-5 facilities; and students in grades 6-8 will attend Golden Middle School.
The bulk of the money for renovations would go to Golden, where $905,000 would be spent on a new roof, 60 new computers in two computer labs, bleachers and foundations for the football field, stair and masonry repairs.
At Ryder, $400,200 would be spent on 30 new computers, driveway and sidewalk work and drainage improvements.
Another 30 computers would be purchased for Radez, where $210,000 would be spent on a new roof, kitchen improvements and communication upgrades.
School officials said oil burners would be converted to natural gas in Golding and Ryder schools, and in the Shelter Building, which is part of the middle school complex.
