Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 11, 1996
DELHI — The O’Connor Foundation pledged $1.2 million Tuesday to help fund the transition of the O’Connor Division of Bassett Healthcare back to a separate corporation.
Nearly 100 community members attended a breakfast meeting at State University College of Technology at Delhi’s Alumni Hall Hospitality Center, where the announcement was made. Discussion centered on the new health care model that O’Connor is pursuing, called a Rural Primary Care Hospital.
“Basically, we won’t have inpatient surgery when the paperwork is all complete.” Margaret Warden, O’Connor’s administrative director, said. “We will do outpatient surgery. With the new corporate structure, we will be able to apply for less-than-acute beds.”
Speakers included Warden; Bassett Trustee and Friends of Bassett Vice President Peter Hamilton; Bassett President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. William F. Streck; and O’Connor Foundation Executive Director Donald Bishop. Community members asked questions afterward.
50 years ago
Dec. 11, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Children from the Cooperstown area will have the opportunity Wednesday to do something ordinarily reserved for only television or movie actors or actresses.
They can sit back, relax, and watch themselves on the television screen, happy in the thought that they have brought pleasure and entertainment to people all over Central New York.
That is what the youngsters have been told repeatedly by Mrs. Ruth N. Wick, Cooperstown Central School vocal music instructor, as the young people practiced diligently for the special Christmas Musical program to be presented between 5:30 and 6 p.m., December 15 over WKTV, Utica.
As always, Mrs. Wick wrote the program which was taped yesterday in the Utica TV studio for the showing on Wednesday.
