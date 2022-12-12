Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 13 1997
ONEONTA — Wilber Mansion is shaping up.
But changes to the historic building at 11 Ford Ave. will force some non-profit groups to move.
The city government spoiled the tenants, who occupied the building for nothing or nominal payment, and by providing maintenance, garbage removal and toilet paper, said David F. Wilber III, the new owner and landlord.
Wilber, who has sent out rent bills, expects at least three of the current tenants to stay in the building — the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts, the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the Oneonta city fire department, which uses a building at the back of the property.
The Otsego County Chapter of the American Red Cross will move into another Oneonta office. Wilber didn’t know the tenancy status of the local Chapter 85 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. And the Greater Oneonta Historical Society plans to move — when it can.
Dec. 13, 1972
STAMFORD — Verbal jousting between opposing lawyers marked the second day of testimony in the hearings on the Penn Central Railroad’s attempt to abandon its Catskill Mountain Branch, particularly when a track foreman said the railroad had laid less track and ties than claimed.
The railroad is seeking to abandon the 83 mile track between Kingston in Ulster County and Bloomville in Delaware County.
Testimony began when Peter Macaluso, foreman for the Penn Central’s track crew based in Stamford, refuted statements made Monday by Penn Central officials, that efforts had been made to keep the track in good operating order.
Specifically, Macaluso disputed the company’s claim that 2,800 double shoulder plates and 1,200 ties had been laid during the past year. The foreman indicated that the amount was considerably lower than that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.