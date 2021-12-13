Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 14, 1996
SIDNEY — Allie Leitzel strode toward the soundman as the guitarist behind her broke into a bluesy soundcheck.
“A little more treble, less bass on the guitar,” Leitzel told the soundman.
Soundman? Guitarist? Must be a concert.
Nope. It’s a church service.
“I think God’s word always needs to be expressed in a way that people can hear it,” said Leitzell, pastor of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sidney. “That’s a continuing challenge for the church. Worship is always challenged to question how it speaks to people.
50 years ago
Dec. 14, 1971
Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency Monday night adopted its budget for the coming year with two important changes in the original budget proposals submitted by Agency Director David Cooper.
On motion of former Mayor Albert S. Nader two proposed new positions — that of real estate officer at a salary of $7,500 and rehabilitation adviser, also at a salary of $7,500 were eliminated from the budget.
Relocation Director William Hughes, urging that they be retained, declared that if not filled, the type of services which they would have provided would have to be obtained on a consultant basis, but the consensus of the Agency members was that the staff should be able to provide them.
The revised budget totaling $78,000 compared with the estimated $52,341 for 1971, also called for salary increases which were approved “provided they are within the wage-price guidelines.”
